Happy New Year: 2016 has arrived

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of people have gathered in Auckland to celebrate the arrival of 2016 in New Zealand as billions of other people around the world prepare to welcome the new year, Report informs referring to the foreign.

Around 25,000 people gathered around the Sky Tower in the heart of the New Zealand capital for a impressive fireworks display, reported to be the biggest in the city's history.

Samoa and Kiribati were the first countries to usher in 2016 an hour earlier. The new year arrived at New Zealand's Chatham Islands fifteen minutes later.

While Samoa, which used to be one of the last countries to meet the new year, became one of the first in 2011 when the date line was shifted to the east of it.

It will be a low-key New Year's Eve in Paris and Brussels after the fireworks events were cancelled because of security concerns.

Paris will still hold celebrations without the display at the Champs-Elysees, but in Brussels,all public celebrations have been scrapped in the Belgian capital after the arrest of two people suspected of plotting an attack.

Dubai, however, which usually has one of the world's most impressive fireworks displays, is revving up to make its mark welcoming in 2016 along with other major displays London, Hong Kong, Rio de Janeiro and Los Angeles.

Pacific nations Nauru, Tuvalu and smalls portions of eastern Russia are next to usher in 2016,while the American islands of Hawaii are set to be the last.