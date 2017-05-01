 Top
    Hamas to exclude clause on destruction of Israel from its program

    Hamas movement will also refuse to cooperate with group 'Muslim Brotherhood'

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Palestinian movement and Hamas political party will exclude the clause about destruction of Israel from its program.

    Report informs, Reuters quotes a source.

    For rapprochement with countries of the Persian Gulf and Egypt, Hamas will refuse to cooperate with the Muslim Brotherhood group, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by many Western and Arab states.

    It is noted that the clause in the Hamas program on destruction of Israel was also a deterrent to cooperation with Cairo and the Persian Gulf countries. 

