Hamas announces restoring of ceasefire with Israel

© РИА Новости / Назар Альян

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The HAMAS movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, said that they had reached an agreement to restore a ceasefire with Israel .

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Hamas reported.

The document States that with the efforts of numerous mediators, an agreement was reached to return to a ceasefire in the Gaza strip.

The Israeli side has not yet confirmed the issue. But recently, officials in the country have repeatedly emphasized to decrease the tension.

Notably, on May 29, Israeli militants had rocket attacks on the Gaza Strip, while Hamas to the Israeli territory.