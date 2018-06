Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ “US will open the embassy in Jerusalem despite the UN resolutions.”

Report informs referring to the RİA Novosti, the United States Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said ahead of the vote at the UN General Assembly.

"United States will put an embassy in Jerusalem. That's what he wants from us, the American people, and rightly so. No vote in the UN may affect that, “said Haley.