Hajj stampede: Saudi king orders safety review

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia's King Salman has ordered a safety review for the Hajj pilgrimage after at least 753 people died in a stampede near the holy city of Mecca, Report informs citing BBC.

Another 863 people were injured in the incident at Mina, which occurred as two million pilgrims were taking part in the Hajj's last major rite.

It is the deadliest incident to occur during the pilgrimage in 25 years.

The king said there was a need "to improve the level of organisation and management of movement" of pilgrims.