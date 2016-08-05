Hackers broke into IS forum to discuss their plans for attacks

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Experts of Israeli company Intsights hacked IS forum (Islamic state), and revealed plans for their attacks.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Israeli newspaper Haaretz writes.

According to the edition, the forum militants discussed their plans to attack the US air base in Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

There hackers found the target, that have already been attacked, such as the church in the French Normandy. Forum is based on messenger Telegram. Hackers not gave explanation how they managed to hack forum.