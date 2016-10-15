Guterres: Syria must be a priority for the United Nations

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Assisting in the settlement of the Syrian crisis should be one of the priority objectives of the United Nations in further activities of the organization.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his interview with France24.

"Syria must become a priority for the UN. The UN is in debt towards the Syrian people", Guterres said.

"We should thank the Syrian people for its generosity towards others. When I served as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees before start of the Syrian crisis, Syria has opened its border and with an incredible hospitality accepted more than 2 million Iraqis", he recalled.