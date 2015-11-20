Gunmen released 20 hostages taken at hotel in the Malian capital - UPDATED

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Gunmen have reportedly released at least 20 people including those who could cite Quran verses.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, unidentified men opened fire in the Radisson Blu hotel in the Malian capital of Bamako. Two Malians and one French citizen were killed, a UN official said.

Two people have "locked in" 140 guests and 30 employees in an ongoing hostage-taking at the Radisson Blu hotel in the Malian capital Bamako, the hotel chain said in a statement on Friday.

"Our safety and security teams and our corporate team are in constant contact with the local authorities in order to offer any support possible to re-instate safety and security at the hotel," it added in a statement released in London.

The company is based in the United States.

Security sources in Mali said militants had launched a shooting rampage in the 190-room hotel and automatic weapons fire could be heard from outside the building.