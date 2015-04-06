Gunmen kidnapped more than 300 civilians in Syria

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of the terrorist group "Al-Nusra Dzhebhat" captured 300 civilians in the suburbs of Idlib - in northwestern Syria, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

According to Lebanese TV channel "Al-Mayadin", terrorists kidnapped citizens from the settlement of Al-Dana. A large number of children are among the captives.

Idlib city with a population of 100,000 people on March 28 was captured by militants "Dzhebhat en Nusra" and became the second city after Raqqa, which was entirely under the control of terrorists.