Gunmen kidnapped more than 300 civilians in Syria

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of the terrorist group "Al-Nusra Dzhebhat" captured 300 civilians in the suburbs of Idlib - in northwestern Syria, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.
According to Lebanese TV channel "Al-Mayadin", terrorists kidnapped citizens from the settlement of Al-Dana. A large number of children are among the captives.
Idlib city with a population of 100,000 people on March 28 was captured by militants "Dzhebhat en Nusra" and became the second city after Raqqa, which was entirely under the control of terrorists.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook