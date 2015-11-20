 Top
    Close photo mode

    Gunmen freed 80 hostages of Malian hotel

    Unidentified men opened fire in the Radisson Blu hotel in the Malian capital of Bamako

    Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Gunmen took 170 people hostage in a Radisson Hotel in Bamako, Mali, according to a spokesperson from the hotel group. Eighty people, including those who could cite Quran verses, have been freed, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

    Malian special forces have entered the Radisson Blu Hotel in Mali's capital, Bamako, to end a siege by gunmen who had been holding 170 people hostage.

    The gunmen stormed the US-owned hotel, which is popular with foreign businesses and airline crews, shooting and shouting "God is great!" in Arabic.

    At least three people are reported to have been killed in the siege that started around 07:00 GMT.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi