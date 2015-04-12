Gunmen attack S. Korean embassy in Libya's Tripoli

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown gunmen on Sunday attacked the South Korean Embassy in Tripoli, leaving two guards dead and one wounded, according to security sources.

Report informs referring the information given by the Xinhua, the armed group traveling in a car fired a hail of bullets in front of the embassy compound, security officer Mabrouk Abu-Bakr told Xinhua.

He said the incident was committed by the Islamic State group, but he did not elaborate on the motives of the attack.

Tripoli fell to the hands of the armed Islamist coalition Libya Dawn last August, when the internationally recognized Libyan government retreated to the eastern town of Tobruk. The city has been plagued by bomb attacks, assassinations and kidnappings.

Several embassies, including those of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have been targeted by militants in similar attacks.