Gunmen attack Imam Zaman mosque in Kabul

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Gunmen attacked mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti quoting the Tolo TV channel, an explosion occurred in the courtyard of the Imam Zaman mosque, skirmish continues. According to eyewitnesses, four militants - killed guards and broke into the building. It is noted that the attackers were dressed in police uniforms.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan confirmed that one of the attackers blew himself up next to the mosque.

The police cordoned off the area around the mosque.

The ambulance arrived to the scene.