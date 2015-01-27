Gunmen at Libyan hotel take hostages: 3 dead

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ A Libyan security official says gunmen have stormed a luxury Libyan hotel popular with foreigners and have taken hostages after killing at least three guards, Report informs citing Sky News Arabia.

Essam al- Naas, a spokesman for a Tripoli security agency, said the standoff is continuing Tuesday at the Corintha Hotel.

Hassan al-Abey, a corporate sales manager at the hotel, said five masked attackers wearing bulletproof vests stormed the hotel, shooting in the air. He said the hotel was evacuated before the attackers clashed with the guards and blew up a car bomb in the parking lot of the seaside hotel.

Al-Abey was among those evacuated. He said the hotel had Europeans and Turkish guests.

Tripoli has been hit with series of car bombs and shootings amid turmoil following the country's 2011 civil war.