    Gunman fatally shoots doctor at Berlin clinic, police at scene

    The gunman shot a doctor and later killed himself

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ A doctor has been shot at a medical clinic in the German capital Berlin, according to the Bild newspaper, who are also reporting that the gunman later shot and killed himself.

    Report informs, the incident took place at a clinic at Charité University's Benjamin Franklin campus, located in the Steglitz district, in the city's southwest..

    The shooting took place at around 11:00 GMT. An anti-terrorist unit is at the scene, and the main building has been evacuated.

