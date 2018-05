© Ria.ru

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ An armed robber has entered a bank in the southern German town of Waldshut, Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, police units blocked off the bank.

Waldshut police officers engaged the perpetrator in a shootout. Two bank employees are still inside the building, a police statement said.

There has been no mention of a hostage situation so far.