Gunbattle underway near Indian Consulate in Afghanistan

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ An Afghan official says heavily armed gunmen are still holed up in a building next to the Indian Consulate in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif and that a gunbattle is underway with Afghan forces.

Report informs citing the Afghani media, provincial police spokesman Sher Jan Durani says the armed men are shooting at the Afghan forces from inside the building on Monday. He says they have RPGs, hand grenades and light weapons.

The standoff in the northern Balkh province began on Sunday night when the attackers first tried to storm the consulate, then made their way into the adjacent building.

Police reports say only one civilian has so far been wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.