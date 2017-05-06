Gun Attack on Ruling Party’s Office took place in Mexico

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least four people died and three others were wounded in a gun attack on an office of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the State of Mexico, Report informs citing the Prensa Latina, local media reported Friday.

Gunmen burst into the office when campaigners were getting payment for promoting the PRI candidate in the June 4 gubernatorial election.

Among the victims were three police officers. Three others were injured in a gunfight with the assailants, who managed to escape, although there were reports of at least one attacker being detained.