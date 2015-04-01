 Top
    Gun attack on Istanbul police HQ in spate of violence - VİDEO

    It came hours after a man burst into the ruling AK Party offices

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two armed attackers have been shot in a raid on Istanbul's main police headquarters.

    Report informs referring to the BBC, Unconfirmed reports say one of the assailants was killed, the other wounded. It came hours after a man burst into the ruling AK Party offices.

    On Tuesday two gunmen attacked an Istanbul courthouse and took a prosecutor hostage. All three died later in a shootout with police.

    Tuesday's attack was blamed on a banned far left group, DHKP-C.

