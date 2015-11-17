Guinea's last Ebola patient released from care

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The last known Ebola patient in Guinea has recovered and been released from a treatment centre in the capital, Conakry, health officials say.

Report informs referring to the BBC, a spokesman for Guinea's Ebola co-ordination unit said two tests on the patient - a baby - had been negative.

Guinea will be declared officially free of Ebola if no new cases are reported in the next six weeks.

The epidemic, which began in Guinea, has killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa.

Neighbouring Sierra Leone and Liberia have already been declared Ebola-free.