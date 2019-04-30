Guido announces beginning of final phase of Freedom Operation

The leader of the Venezuelan opposition-held National Assembly Juan Guaido announced on Twitter the beginning of the final phase of Freedom Operation, Report informs citing RT.

"The people of Venezuela initiated the end of the usurpation. At present, I am meeting with the main military formations of our AF that marks the beginning of a final phase of Freedom Operation," the Twitter post reads.

According to him, the end of the usurpation is "irreversible".

He added that the national army "made the right decision."