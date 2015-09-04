Guatemala's President resigns hours after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Guatemalan President Otto Perez Molina has resigned hours after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, Report informs referring to BBC.

Prosecutors accuse Mr Perez Molina of masterminding a scheme to defraud the customs service of millions of dollars. He denies the allegations.

On Tuesday, Congress stripped him of his immunity from prosecution, a first in the Central American nation.

A spokesman said Mr Perez Molina had decided to step down to "confront the proceedings against him".

Perez Molina's resignation comes just days before Sunday's presidential election, in which he was barred from standing under constitutional rules.