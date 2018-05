Guatemala fire death toll rises to 21, injured 39

9 March, 2017 09:18

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll in strong fire in Guatemala rehabilitation center reached 21. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Roosevelt hospital states. According to physicians, 2 injured teens died in hospital. Several injured underwent surgery, others connected to the artificial breathing apparatus. Number of injured increased to 39 people.