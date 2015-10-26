 Top
    Close photo mode

    Guatemala election: Actor Jimmy Morales elected president

    J.Morales polled 72%

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Jimmy Morales polled 72% against the former first lady, Sandra Torres, who is seen by many as part of the country's unpopular political elite. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, a former TV comedian with no experience in government has won the run-off vote in Guatemala's presidential election.

    Mr Morales has regaled voters with stories about his humble origins and jokes from a 14-year period on a TV comedy show.

    The vote took place a month after the resignation and arrest of President Otto Perez Molina.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi