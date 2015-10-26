Guatemala election: Actor Jimmy Morales elected president

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Jimmy Morales polled 72% against the former first lady, Sandra Torres, who is seen by many as part of the country's unpopular political elite. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, a former TV comedian with no experience in government has won the run-off vote in Guatemala's presidential election.

Mr Morales has regaled voters with stories about his humble origins and jokes from a 14-year period on a TV comedy show.

The vote took place a month after the resignation and arrest of President Otto Perez Molina.