Guardian: Czechoslovakia ramped up spying on Trump in late 1980s

The communist intelligence service in Prague stepped up its spying campaign against Donald Trump in the late 1980s, Report informs citing The Guardian.

It is noted that the purpose of surveillance was to obtain information about the "higher echelons of the US government."

The operation began after Trump married his first wife Ivana Zelnickova, a model of Czechoslovak origin.

The publication notes that Ivana's father regularly informed the Czechoslovak intelligence services about the movements of his daughter and Trump.