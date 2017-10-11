Group of persons burst into Spanish embassy in Athens

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ A group of supporters of Catalan independence has burst into the Spanish embassy in Athens.

Report informs citing the Reuters, they threw leaflets in the building in favour of the independence.

"About 15 to 20 entered the embassy and threw leaflets. They did not break anything. The leaflet said ‘solidarity is the weapon of the people", the embassy official told the agency.

Greek police later detained 19 people. Another police official said the group, known as Rouvikonas, had been demonstrating in favour of Catalonian independence.