Greek president's oath-taking ceremony to be held 'in safe solitude'

The coronavirus epidemic has brought changes to the oath ceremony of new Greek president Katerina Sakellaropoulou. The event will be held 'in safe solitude' with no guests and under strict preventive measures, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

Sakellaropoulou, the country's first female president, will take office as president on Friday. She will swear in at the plenary session of Parliament, which will be supposedly attended by no more than 170 people, instead of the planned 1,000, who have taken part in previous ceremonies in the past.

The government will be represented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and several other ministers, while the parliamentary parties - by their leaders and members. 35-40 MPs are expected to attend the ceremony.