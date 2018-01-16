 Top
    Greek police fire tear gas at protesters

    About 300 people took part in protest action

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Greek police used tear gas in clashes with protesters near the building of the Greek parliament in the capital, Athens.

    Report informs referring to national AMNA news agency.

    According to media reports, the clashes were staged by about 300 anarchists, who were not involved in officially declared protests, but started to throw Molotov cocktails and stones at a police cordon in front of the parliament building.

    In response to the actions, police used tear gas and stun grenades.

