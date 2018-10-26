 Top
    Greek Foreign Ministry evacuated

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Greek police evacuated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens on Friday after a suspect package arrived by mail, police officials said, Report informs citing

    "A package has been found which is considered suspect," a police official told Reuters. "It arrived by mail."

    Therefore, 70 employees working at the Foreign Ministry's building have been evacuated. Police is searching the building.

    The ministry of foreign affairs is in central Athens, in a building complex opposite the Greek parliament.

