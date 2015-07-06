Greek finance minister resigns

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis stepped down a day later after Greeks rejected the proposed austerity measures. He said he was "made aware" of some Eurogroup officials' "preference" of his absence from their meetings, Report informs citing Russian media.

"Soon after the announcement of the referendum results, I was made aware of a certain preference by some Eurogroup participants, and assorted ‘partners', for my… ‘absence' from its meetings; an idea that the Prime Minister judged to be potentially helpful to him in reaching an agreement. For this reason I am leaving the Ministry of Finance today", Yanis Varoufakis said on his website.

“It is my duty to help where I can, and help Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras use the capital that the Greek people have given us during the referendum,” the statement reads.