Greek central bank warns of 'painful' euro and EU exit

Baku.18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Greece's central bank has warned for the first time that the country could be on a "painful course" to default and exit from both the eurozone and the EU.

Report informs citing BBC, it comes as the Greek government and its international creditors blamed each other for failing to reach a deal over economic reforms.

That failure is holding up the release of €7.2bn (£5.2bn) in bailout funds.

About €30bn was withdrawn from Greek bank deposits between October and April, the central bank added.

The central bank also warned the country's economic slowdown would accelerate without a deal.