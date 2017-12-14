Greek anarchists attacked Saudi embassy building in Athens

© РИА Новости / Владимир Родионов

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group attacked the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Athens, Greece.

Report informs referring to RİA Novosti they smashed windows of security booth of the embassy and threw unknown objects into the diplomatic compound.

The group said that the attack was in response to Saudi Arabia’s bombardment of Houthi rebels yesterday. As a result of air strikes 39 people killed, over 80 people injured. Rouvikonas anarchist group attacked building of different organizations this year. On November 17 anarchists entered the building of Greek defense ministry and tried to enter the General Staff headquarter. In October they occupied Spanish embassy in Athens.