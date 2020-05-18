Greece: Riots break out near Turkish Consulate

Greek anarchists set fire to ATMs and cars in Athens and Thessaloniki last night, dozens of people were detained, Report says, citing TASS.

During the coordinated attacks, which occurred almost simultaneously in several Athens districts after 02:00 local time, ATMs, cars, and trucks of supermarkets and rapid transit companies were burned.

In total, about ten cars and three ATMs got harm. The police conducted an operation and managed to detain 40 people and took suspected to the Main Police Department of the Metropolitan area of Attica. Firefighters called by residents put out all the fire. The reasons for the attacks are still unknown.

In the center of Thessaloniki last night, a group of anarchists also set up a barricade of garbage cans on the street of the Apostle Paul in the area of the Turkish Consulate. Then riots arose when anarchists began throwing Molotov cocktails in the direction of the police units that arrived at the place. Six parked cars were damaged.

Police responded with tear gas and stun grenades. According to the newspaper "Proto Thema," the police detained ten people, who then were released.

Police departments of the two cities are investigating the incidents.