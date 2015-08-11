Greece reaches bailout deal, says Greek official

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ. Greece and its international creditors have agreed on a new multi-billion euro bailout deal, according to a Greek finance ministry official, Report informs citing BBC.

The agreement should keep the country in the eurozone and avert bankruptcy.

"An agreement has been reached. Some minor details are being discussed right now," the official said.

The deal was struck after marathon overnight talks between Greece and its lenders in Athens.