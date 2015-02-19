Greece officially asked EU to extend loan agreement

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Greek authorities sent an official request for an extension of the loan agreement with the European Union in the amount of 270 billion dollars.Report informs referring to BBC, it is stated in the government.

Athens ask eurozone partners to extend the funding for six months.Details of the contract were not disclosed yet.

Earlier, the European Central Bank has agreed to provide additional emergency fund for Greek banks.

Greece and its European creditors are not yet able to break the deadlock in the talks on how to ease the terms of the loans provided for the country trying to recover from the severe financial and economic crisis.