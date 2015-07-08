Greece debt crisis: Tsipras promises 'credible reforms'

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has promised his government will submit "credible reform" proposals to its creditors on Thursday, Report informs citing foreign media.

Mr Tsipras was speaking during a fractious debate on the Greek debt crisis in the European Parliament.

Greece is desperate for a third bailout to avoid bankruptcy and possibly crashing out of the euro currency.

European leaders have set Thursday as the deadline for serious reform plans in exchange for more aid.

An emergency summit involving all 28 European Union members - not just the 19 eurozone countries - will take place on Sunday.

Greece would "file new concrete proposals, credible reforms, for a fair and viable solution," Mr Tsipras told MEPs.

Earlier, he urged Europe not to succumb to "division".