Greece arrests over Belgian 'jihadist terror plot'

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Greek police have arrested several people over alleged links to a suspected terror plot in Belgium.

One of the men is alleged to have been in contact with the cell in Verviers, Belgium, where a shootout with police left two suspects dead on Thursday.

However, Belgian officials late on Saturday said that two of those detained in Athens were not among those wanted over events in Belgium.

Europe is on high alert after Islamist gunmen killed 17 people in Paris.

Report informs citing BBC, More than 20 people have been arrested in Belgium, France and Germany.

Troops were deployed across Belgium on Saturday to guard potential targets.

Belgium launched a series of raids on Thursday evening on a group of suspected jihadists.

Guns, munitions and explosives, as well as police uniforms and a large amount of money, were all seized by police during the operation.

Prosecutors said the group had planned to kill police officers and they charged five people on Friday with "participating in the activities of a terrorist group".