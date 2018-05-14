Great Britain not to move British embassy to Jerusalem

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The UK will not move the Israel embassy building to Jerusalem.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

" United Kingdom disagree with Donald Trump’s decision” he said.

Notably, on May 14, the opening ceremony of the US Embassy in Jerusalem will take place. A protest against ceremony has been held on the Palestinian Gaza Strip. 37 people have been killed and more than 1700 wounded as a result of Israeli border guards’ gunfire. There are also people with gunshot wound among them.