Granddaughter of Japanes Emperor loses ttitle of princess

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Imperial House of Japan was informed about the upcoming engagement of Princess Mako Akishino, first granddaughter of the ruling emperor Akihito and the eldest daughter of his son, Akishino.

Report informs referring to the BBC, 25-year-old princess fell in love with her roving Kay Komuro, an employee of the law firm. They met five years ago, as were students of the International Christian University in Tokyo.

Since the future bridegroom of the princess is not from the noble origin, applyiiing for marriage, Princess Mako is deprived of the title and leaves the imperial family.

She will be granted ordinary civil rights, including the right to vote, as well as a one-time benefit from the state.