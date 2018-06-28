Government plane crashes in India, 5 dead-VIDEO

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ / The plane belonging to the government of the country has fallen in India, Report informs citing the Bloomberg.

Local police say the plane crashed in a densely populated area of Mumbai.

According to preliminary information, the plane made a Charter flight, there were five people on board, including the pilot.

The AP Agency notes that all five people were killed in the crash, supposedly as a result of the fall.

Local channels show footage showing the burning wreckage of the liner.