    ​Google to pay a fine of 6 billion USD for violating EU laws

    The trial may become the greatest case since the antitrust proceedings against Microsoft

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ the litigation conducted by the EU antitrust regulators against Google may end up in a fine of 6 billion USD, Report informs citing BBC.

    According to the sources in the EU, the charges will be nominated on April 15, according to the agreement reached between the European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker,.

    Google is accused in giving preference to its own service for travel, shopping and card services to the detriment of competitors.

