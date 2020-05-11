Top

Global COVID-19 recoveries exceed 1.5m

​Global COVID-19 recoveries exceed 1.5m

The number of recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic has reached 1,500,667 globally.

The highest number of recoveries is recorded in the US (256,336), Spain (176,439), and Germany (145,600).

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 212 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.

To date, 4,198,395 people have been infected with this virus, of which 284,102 have recovered. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!