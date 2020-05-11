​Global COVID-19 recoveries exceed 1.5m

The number of recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic has reached 1,500,667 globally.

The highest number of recoveries is recorded in the US (256,336), Spain (176,439), and Germany (145,600).

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 212 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.

To date, 4,198,395 people have been infected with this virus, of which 284,102 have recovered.