​Global COVID-19 death toll passes 75,000

The coronavirus pandemic fatalities soared to 75,762 globally.

Italy (16,523), Spain (13,798), the US (10,943), France (8,911), and the UK (5,373) record the highest death toll, Report says citing the statistics of Worldometers.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 209 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,356,000 globally, resulting in 290,643 recoveries and 75,896 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.