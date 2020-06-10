​Global COVID-19 cases hit 7.2 million

Worldwide coronavirus tally reached 7,238,611, and 411,277 patients became victims of the disease, Report says, citing foreign press.

According to American Johns Hopkins University, 120,410 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day, while 4,755 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of recovered coronavirus cases around the world was 3,371,716.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in China’s Hubei province in 2019, and the virus has spread to 212 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.