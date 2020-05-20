​Global coronavirus cases exceed 5M

To date, 5,000,599 people have been infected with the COVID-19, of which 1,970,918 have recovered, 325,156 have died.

The highest number of cases was recorded in the US (1,528,566), Russia (308,705), and Brazil (271,885).

Neighboring Turkey reported 151,615 cases, 4,199 deaths so far.

To date, Iran confirmed 124,603 cases and 7,119 deaths.

Azerbaijan’s confirmed tally stands at 3,518 as of May 19. The death toll is 41 in the country.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 213 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.