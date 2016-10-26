Afghan girl featured on National Geographic arrested in Pakistan

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Afghan woman whose teenage portrait became one of the most iconic photos of Afghanistan's decades-long conflict has been arrested by Pakistani authorities, who accused her of living with fake documents, Report informs citing the TASS.

Now in her mid-40s, Sharbat Gula (Sharbat Bibi) was famously featured on the cover of the National Geographic magazine in the 1980s, grabbing global attention because of her green-eyes and intense gaze.

According to the report, she could be sentenced to 14 years prison time.

She got world fame after her photo was published in 1985 on the cover of National Geographic magazine. Photo of "Afghan girl" was made by journalist Steve McCurry in a refugee camp in Afghanistan.