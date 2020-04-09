Gifts from Trump to world leaders revealed

© The Daily Beast https://report.az/storage/news/81368a918d9f5ac76dc0681d0131a36b/115729b6-aa53-4d80-9e18-b27ebb29586a_292.jpg

A Boxing glove from the movie "Million dollar baby" signed by film's Director Clint Eastwood, a custom-made pewter tea set and a brooch made of silver - these are the gifts US President Donald Trump presents to world leaders.

According to the US State of Department, among the gifts from the president that carried the most monetary value: a custom pewter tea set for Chinese President Xi Jinping, valued at $2,629; a limited edition book set of "The Expedition of Lewis and Clark," valued at $2,500, given to then-British Prime Minister Theresa May; a personalized cricket bat and photo of President Dwight Eisenhower at a match in Pakistan, valued at $1,650, and given to Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Kahn.

The Eastwood-signed boxing glove went to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, valued at $1,789. Abe also got framed, signed photographs of golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, a nod to the two leaders' shared love of golf. The photos were valued at $2,263.

The trays featuring Mar-a-Lago went to a handful of leaders from Caribbean nations and South America that valued at $550.

Among the sports jerseys, the president provided was a framed DC. United Jersey signed by Zoltan Stieber, then a member of the soccer team. T

The jersey went to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban worths nearly $1,700.The president and first lady Melania Trump also gave an assortment of gifts to world leaders and their spouses. Among the most unusual gifts: a silver poppy brooch in a White House wood jewelry box and custom leather presentation box for Queen Elizabeth II, valued at $3,750, and a classical viola and a framed photo of composer Aaron Copland for Japanese Emperor Naruhito, valued at $3,766.