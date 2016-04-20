Germany, USA, Great Britain, France and Italy leaders will meet in Hannover

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama will meet with French, British, Italian and German leaders in Hannover next week for discussions expected to touch on Syria, Libya, the Islamic State group and migration, Report informs referring to the TASS, European officials said Wednesday.

Obama, French leader Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's David Cameron and Italy's Matteo Renzi will attend the informal session on Monday and will deal with "pressing international topics," the French presidency said in a statement. British and French officials said the leaders would tackle issues including instability in North Africa, the situation in Syria and the European migration crisis.

The five-way meeting follows an already-planned visit by Obama and Merkel to an industrial technology fair in Hannover, in central Germany.

Christiane Wirtz, a spokeswoman for Merkel, said the chancellor invited the other leaders to Germany but gave few details of their agenda.