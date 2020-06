"During the EU presidency, Germany will support the accession of the Balkan countries to the EU," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said following the meeting with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz in Warsaw.

"We agree that as the EU, we should continue the policy of expansion. We want to define a framework, organize a conference with North Macedonia and Albania," he added.

In turn, Czaputowicz expressed support to the priorities of Germany in the European Union."