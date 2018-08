© Getty

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ A court in the northern German state of Schleswig Holstein has decided today to extradite former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont to Spain. Report informs citing the TASS.

A court in Schleswig-Holstein ruled that Puigdemont could be extradited on the charge of misuse of public funds.

The second charge of rebellion did not warrant an extradition from Germany to Spain, the court ruled.