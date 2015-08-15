​Germany to curtail its military mission in Turkey in the coming months

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ German government is to complete the mission of Bundeswehr (German armed forces) in the coming months in the south of Turkey, and take away their anti-aircraft missiles (SAMs) Patriot, located near the Turkish border with Syria.

Report informs citing Tass, this was said by the representative of the Defense Ministry of Germany, thus he confirmed the information published earlier on Saturday edition of Spiegel online.

The mandate for the participation of German troops in the mission expires at the end of January next year and involves sending if necessary, up to 400 soldiers of Bundeswehr to Turkey. According to Spiegel, the German government decided not to renew it. Already on Saturday, the Cabinet intends to inform the Bundestag of it plans, the publication noted.

Currently, there are about 260 German militants in Turkey. The Ministry of Defense stressed that there was no threat of an attack on Turkey from Syrian side anymore, therefore the mission actually loses its significance.